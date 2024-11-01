Leo

Leo November 2024 Horoscope: Unveil Your Monthly Horoscope Insights

Leo November 2024 Horoscope: Let’s find what the stars bring for the people of Leo for this month.

Leo Monthly Horoscope For November 2024
Rahu in the eighth house, Jupiter in the tenth house, and Saturn in the seventh house as the lord of the seventh house make November 2024's major planet position unfavourable. Your second house will also have Ketu, which is unlucky. This November, Saturn, the career planet, will be in your seventh house. Due to the position of Saturn, people may face job issues, which may raise their worries. Saturn in the seventh house may hinder the business. Business may also be up and down. Such a circumstance may not yield the required reward. As mentioned, Saturn in the seventh house this month is unfavourable. Jupiter in the tenth house can also cause career ups and downs. Jupiter in this house may increase job pressure. Thus, you may make work blunders that you must avoid. Ketu in your second house will prevent you from earning more. Also, money loss is possible. This month may yield slightly lower results, leaving you dissatisfied.

Education:

These months, the celestial bodies are set against you, which could make it harder for you to learn. Your result may not be in a satisfactory mode this time. For a better result, you have to put in more effort without fail. So you can achieve your goal. Candidates who are going to be taking competitive examinations should consider enrolling in additional tutoring because doing so would significantly increase their chances of being successful. The unfavourable period of circumstances that would afflict the rest of you would have little impact on those who pursue crafts and technical trades. They would be mostly undisturbed by your situation.

Career, Business & Job:

In the November 2024 monthly horoscope, Saturn, the planet of work, is placed in the seventh house, which means that Leos may not have a good time. Even if you work hard, you may not feel satisfied at this time. Also, having the good position of the planet Jupiter in the tenth house, you may have to do hard work to get your reach. Be alert to not making any mistakes. During this time, you might still not be happy with your current job, which means you are in a position to change your job. You are going to make a little less money if you run your own business. It will be impossible for you to fight with your rivals in that case. The people who live there may also lose money in business, and it won't be easy for you to start a new business. You might get into trouble if you keep going this way. This month, you might have issues with your bosses, and you might look like you're not happy with your job. If this happens, you might want to change jobs. In November, you might not make a lot of money from the business deals you make. Instead, you might only make an average amount of money.

Financial:

As per the monthly financial life of Leo, the flow of money may remain average this month because Jupiter will be present in your tenth house. This is because Jupiter will be in your tenth house. It is possible that these indigenous people will be required to obtain a loan from the bank in order to cover their bills. It is during the month of November that you can be faced with additional duties, and you might be required to spend the majority of your money on the health of members of your family.

Love, Relationships & Marriage:

The position of the planet Jupiter in the tenth house shows that love and marriage life will not go well for Leos. There will be a lot of fighting and arguments in their lives this month. They don't even try to understand each other this time. In this case, you and your partner might have trouble coordinating and getting along. Leos might not want to keep the love alive in their relationship with their partner. If this happens, you might not be able to stay happy in love and in your marriage.

Health:

The monthly horoscope for November 2024 says that this month is not likely to be good for the health of Leos. This is because Jupiter will be located in your tenth house, and Saturn will be in your seventh house. Because of this, you might feel pain in your knees and have trouble digesting food. You may face any accident due to your negligence at the time of driving. You will have to pay a lot of money to cover the costs of the accident if this happens.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 1

