Leo November 2024 Horoscope: Unveil Your Monthly Horoscope Insights

Career, Business & Job:

In the November 2024 monthly horoscope, Saturn, the planet of work, is placed in the seventh house, which means that Leos may not have a good time. Even if you work hard, you may not feel satisfied at this time. Also, having the good position of the planet Jupiter in the tenth house, you may have to do hard work to get your reach. Be alert to not making any mistakes. During this time, you might still not be happy with your current job, which means you are in a position to change your job. You are going to make a little less money if you run your own business. It will be impossible for you to fight with your rivals in that case. The people who live there may also lose money in business, and it won't be easy for you to start a new business. You might get into trouble if you keep going this way. This month, you might have issues with your bosses, and you might look like you're not happy with your job. If this happens, you might want to change jobs. In November, you might not make a lot of money from the business deals you make. Instead, you might only make an average amount of money.