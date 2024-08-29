In September, Leos will have a lot of confidence and charisma, which makes it a great time for talks, negotiations, or leadership jobs. You will be able to motivate other people better than ever. Take advantage of this chance to move up in your job, but don't let your pride get in the way of your judgement. You will likely do well on any competitive test you are studying for in September. In this case, you should stay alert and not miss any chances. In your daily life, now is a good time to enjoy getting together with other people and being yourself and make sure that your relationships are based on shared respect and understanding.
Education:
It's not likely that your schoolwork will go smoothly this month because the stars aren't helping you much. You would have to put in a lot of effort and fight to reach your goals. College students would have a hard time. To stay in the top spots, technical students and medical students would have to work harder than normal. People who are taking difficult exams would only succeed after putting in a lot of hard work. This month, most of you will only be successful after putting in a lot of hard work.
Career, Business & Job:
Looking at your job, this month is probably going to be a good one. The tenth house is where Jupiter will be and will help you get a good job. It will be clear that you have experience, and you will do every task with care, which will help you do well on the job. Getting the results you want will also boost your image, and people will praise you. Also, this month you can get a raise in your salary and any back pay or salary that you're owed. Venus, who rules the tenth house, will be in the second house, which will make you feel great about the job. The people in your family will also be there to help you with your work, and they will keep pushing you to keep going. In the seventh house, Saturn will make you work hard, and you will keep getting rewards for it. It will help your job prospects if you do this. You need to work hard at your job, but don't be mean to anyone. Your business will try to follow some new plans, which could take some time. From September 16, when the Sun moves to the second house in Virgo, things will get even better in the second half of the month. Things will start moving quickly in business. Making relationships in other countries might be good for you. Any money spent in the past can help a business grow. Aside from that, your plan to work on some new tools will work out well.
Finance:
In terms of your money, Mercury will be in your twelfth house at the start of the month, which will make things cost more. But starting September 4, he will come to your first house, and starting September 23, he will come to your second house. He will be very helpful in getting your finances in order. Also, Venus will stay in the second house for the first half of the month. This will make things even better financially. It will work out for you to save money. You will also get paid, and you will try to save that money. You will be successful. During the month, Mars will stay in your eleventh house, which means that your income will keep going up. Jupiter will help you make money. But Rahu will lose time and money for a month while sitting in the eighth house. You should try to avoid these pointless costs and trips that you don't need to take.
Love, Relationships and Marriage:
Speaking of your love life, Jupiter, which rules the fifth house, will be in the tenth house, and Mars, which rules the eleventh house, will be looking at the fifth house. Your relationship will go through ups and downs during this time. You'll want to do a lot and spend as much time as possible with the person you love, but things won't let you. Your anger may be rising, but this will not help you; it will only make things worse, so keep your cool. When you see your loved one, talk to them kindly and about happy things. Don't put any stress on them or try to make them sad. There will be times like this in every relationship, so don't worry about them now. Just wait for the good times to come. That fun time is almost here. Things will start to change over time. As of September 18, Venus will be in Libra, the third house. This means that your friends will become more important in your relationship, and a close friend will also become close to you. If you are still single, someone could win your heart in the second half of the month. When we talk about married people, we need to be careful because the sun will be in the first house and Saturn will be in reverse in the seventh house. This will make Samsaptaka Yoga, which can make married life more difficult. Due to the position of Rahu in the eighth house, be polite to your in-laws and get along with your partner. When the sun moves to the second house on September 16, at the end of the month, things will start to get better for you. From the very beginning, your partner will be very polite to you and will be loyal to you. Also, make them feel good. This will improve your bond even more.
Health:
It looks like your health will be fine this month, but you will need to pay attention to a few things because Rahu Maharaj is in the eighth house. Travelling for no reason can make you very tired and hurt your body. If Ketu is in the second house or Rahu is in the eighth house, you may also get sick from food, so watch what you eat. Eat at the right time. Eating the right amount. Stay away from too fried and spicy food. In the beginning of the month, Sun will be in your first house, which will make your health better. Problems from the past will get better, but in the second half of the month, the sun will move to the second house and be affected by Rahu Ketu. Because of this, your immunity may go down. To avoid getting sick, eat foods that boost your immunity. As the month goes on, Mars and Jupiter will make an angle with the Sun in the second house. This will also be good for your health, and you will get better on your own.
Lucky Colour: Golden
Lucky Number: 1, 5