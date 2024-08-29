Love, Relationships and Marriage:

Speaking of your love life, Jupiter, which rules the fifth house, will be in the tenth house, and Mars, which rules the eleventh house, will be looking at the fifth house. Your relationship will go through ups and downs during this time. You'll want to do a lot and spend as much time as possible with the person you love, but things won't let you. Your anger may be rising, but this will not help you; it will only make things worse, so keep your cool. When you see your loved one, talk to them kindly and about happy things. Don't put any stress on them or try to make them sad. There will be times like this in every relationship, so don't worry about them now. Just wait for the good times to come. That fun time is almost here. Things will start to change over time. As of September 18, Venus will be in Libra, the third house. This means that your friends will become more important in your relationship, and a close friend will also become close to you. If you are still single, someone could win your heart in the second half of the month. When we talk about married people, we need to be careful because the sun will be in the first house and Saturn will be in reverse in the seventh house. This will make Samsaptaka Yoga, which can make married life more difficult. Due to the position of Rahu in the eighth house, be polite to your in-laws and get along with your partner. When the sun moves to the second house on September 16, at the end of the month, things will start to get better for you. From the very beginning, your partner will be very polite to you and will be loyal to you. Also, make them feel good. This will improve your bond even more.