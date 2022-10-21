Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Takes A Dig At Urvashi Rautela With Caption Of Her New Pic

After Urvashi Rautela posted about he travel to Australia, dancer and social media influencer Dhanashree Verma shared photos of herself from inside a plane as she left for Australia to join her cricketer-husband Yuzvendra Chahal at the T20 World Cup.



Dhanashree shared a post as she left for Australia to join him for the T20 World Cup.



Her Instagram caption its seems she took an indirect dig at actor Urvashi Rautela, who had been sharing cryptic posts with similar captions from Australia.



Dhanashree wrote on Instagram: "My (heart) led me to Australia, literally. (tongue out emoji) Got to be there for my man."



She is seen with a knee cap as she has been recovering from a knee surgery.



Her husband Yuzvendra dropped two heart emojis.



Urvashi has been making headlines over her posts from Australia, which a section of social media users think are for Rishabh Pant.



She had earlier shared a flight selfie on Instagram and wrote: "Followed my (black heart emoji), and it led me to Australia (movie camera emoji)."