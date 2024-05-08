Art & Entertainment

Yoga, Pilates, Zumba & Swimming Are Part Of Shubhangi Atre's Fitness Regime

Shubhangi Atre has shared that she never compromises on her daily workout routine, and indulges in an hour-long yoga session, along with pilates.

Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre Photo: Instagram
Speaking about her workout regime during the summer, Shubhangi, who plays Angoori Bhabi in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', said: "I never compromise on my daily workout routine. Even amid early shoots, I prioritise an hour-long yoga session to kickstart my day. Although I have a soft spot for traditional yoga, I mix in some pilates weekly and occasional bouts of Zumba to maintain flexibility."

To beat the heat, she has also added swimming to her fitness routine.

Talking about her diet, the actress said: "I prefer an active lifestyle over rigid meal plans -- that's what keeps me going. I prefer to eat light, especially during summer, and keep myself hydrated with a plethora of homemade healthy juices."

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' airs at 10:30 p.m. on &TV.

