Yoga, Pilates, Zumba & Swimming Are Part Of Shubhangi Atre's Fitness Regime

Speaking about her workout regime during the summer, Shubhangi, who plays Angoori Bhabi in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', said: "I never compromise on my daily workout routine. Even amid early shoots, I prioritise an hour-long yoga session to kickstart my day. Although I have a soft spot for traditional yoga, I mix in some pilates weekly and occasional bouts of Zumba to maintain flexibility."