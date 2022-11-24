Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Yami Gautam: Followed Dictum Of 'Less Is More' While Playing Role In 'Lost'

Actress Yami Gautam has said that she followed the dictum of 'less is more' while playing the lead role in Hindi Film 'Lost', which she said was very challenging.

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 12:57 pm

Yami Gautam was speaking during the 'Table Talk' programme on Wednesday at the International Film festival of India, underway in Goa.


Narrating her experience of portraying the protagonist in the film, Yami said that when such a character comes to you, it becomes very challenging to perform. "Sometimes we feel less is more and I followed this dictum. I didn't actually try to portray the character in the film. I was just inside the character as it is," she said.

Inspired by true events, 'Lost' is a story of a bright young woman crime reporter in relentless search for truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young theatre artist. An investigative thriller that represents a higher quest, a search for lost values of empathy and integrity. This film was screened at the IFFI.

She said that it is not a studio-based film, it's a story based on real life events. "You have to jump into the story, feel every bit of the character, which resonates with our self-experience and the world around us," she stated.

Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury said that the 'Lost' film highlights the issue of media integrity in a practical way.

Briefing more about the character of Yami, Aniruddha Roy said it's a very intense internal conflict that the character goes through.

"In certain roles, there are a lot of dialogues and elements you need to perform, but this is not just a character, this is a conviction and commitment," he said.

