Will Farhan Akhtar Make 'Dil Chahta Hai 2'? Here's What He Has To Say

'Dil Chahta Hai' (2001), starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna, was Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut. It's a cult movie on love, life and friendship and is still etched in our memories. There have been discussions and reports for a long time if Farhan would make 'Dil Chahta Hai 2' or not. In an interview, he opened up about it and his answer might disappoint you.
For those who are curious to know if 'Dil Chahta Hai 2' is on cards or not, Farhan said that the discussions around part 2, don't bore him and added, "Whenever someone asks me that, it feels amazing that people have so much love for the first film that they are asking for the sequel. I always appreciate that, so it can't bore me ever. But I don't feel I need to do a Dil Chahta Hai 2. I feel that film has done what it had to do, I said what I had to say. Anything on it now will be trying to add something to a story that doesn't need any additions."
He added, "For me films like a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to a certain extent the first Rock On, Jee Le Zaraa - obviously that is still to be made - but they occupy the same kind of emotional space in terms of the stories that are being told that I experienced when I did Dil Chahta Hai. So I have never thought about going back and doing a sequel".
Farhan announced 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in 2021. Nothing has been confirmed when the film will go on floors. There were reports that Priyanka opted out of it. But her recent visit at Farhan's place sparked rumours that she is still part of it. Farhan will direct 'Don 3'. Ranveer Singh has replaced Shah Rukh Khan in the franchise. As per the latest report, it is likely to go on floors in 2025.