When Tanuja Choreographed Her Song 'Raat Akeli Hain'

Veteran actress Tanuja talked about her popular track 'Raat Akeli Hain' from the 1967 film 'Jewel Thief' which was sung by Asha Bhosle and picturised on late superstar Dev Anand and herself.



She recalled how she did the choreography for the song and said: "Despite the dance master's best efforts, Dev Anand Sahab was unable to learn the dance steps. I also asked them, how would the choreography look on screen if I am the one who will be only dancing, not Dev Anand sahab."



Tanuja is known for her marvelous work in movies such as 'Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi' in which she played the role of younger sister of famous actress Mala Sinha, she played the female lead opposite superstar Rajesh Khanna in the blockbuster film 'Haathi Mere Saathi', and she was also seen opposite late Sanjeev Kumar in Basu Battacharya's 'Anubhav' based on marital issues and complications.



During the singing reality show, she was reminiscing about her shooting days with Dev Anand from the sets of 'Jewel Thief'.



"As a result, we all sat there discussing how we would go about doing this. Later, all of the choreographers agreed that since I was familiar with the step, I could make it a little easier for Dev Sahab. Hence, they asked me to choreograph the song however I wanted. The main idea to choreograph this song was that I wanted to have fun while shooting, and I must say, I did," she added.



