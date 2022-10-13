Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

When Tanuja Choreographed Her Song 'Raat Akeli Hain'

Veteran actress Tanuja talked about her popular track 'Raat Akeli Hain' from the 1967 film 'Jewel Thief' which was sung by Asha Bhosle and picturised on late superstar Dev Anand and herself.

Tanuja
Tanuja Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 8:20 pm

Veteran actress Tanuja talked about her popular track 'Raat Akeli Hain' from the 1967 film 'Jewel Thief' which was sung by Asha Bhosle and picturised on late superstar Dev Anand and herself.

She recalled how she did the choreography for the song and said: "Despite the dance master's best efforts, Dev Anand Sahab was unable to learn the dance steps. I also asked them, how would the choreography look on screen if I am the one who will be only dancing, not Dev Anand sahab."

Tanuja is known for her marvelous work in movies such as 'Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi' in which she played the role of younger sister of famous actress Mala Sinha, she played the female lead opposite superstar Rajesh Khanna in the blockbuster film 'Haathi Mere Saathi', and she was also seen opposite late Sanjeev Kumar in Basu Battacharya's 'Anubhav' based on marital issues and complications.

During the singing reality show, she was reminiscing about her shooting days with Dev Anand from the sets of 'Jewel Thief'.

"As a result, we all sat there discussing how we would go about doing this. Later, all of the choreographers agreed that since I was familiar with the step, I could make it a little easier for Dev Sahab. Hence, they asked me to choreograph the song however I wanted. The main idea to choreograph this song was that I wanted to have fun while shooting, and I must say, I did," she added.

'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tanuja Samarth Tanuja Actress Veteran Bollywood Actor Raat Akeli Hain Choreography Dev Anand Asha Bhosle Indian Idol 13 India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Suzlon Energy launches Rs 1,200 crore Rights Issue Today—Know Processes, Income Tax Liability

Suzlon Energy launches Rs 1,200 crore Rights Issue Today—Know Processes, Income Tax Liability

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face