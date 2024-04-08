Watch: Veteran Actor Jeetendra Celebrates 82nd Birthday With Grandchildren Laksshya, Ravie Kapoor

Veteran actor Jeetendra turned 82 on April 7, and to mark the special occasion, he celebrated with a family gathering, which was arranged by his children, Ekta and Tusshar Kapoor. Actor-producer Tusshar shared a video of them all from the celebration on X (formerly Twitter).
In the video, Jeetendra is seen cutting his birthday cake with his grandchildren, Laksshya and Ravie, while daughter Ekta sings the birthday song. Sharing the video, Tusshar captioned it as, "Thank you for all your wishes for dad’s birthday today! It’s hard replying to everyone but every wish meant a lot to him! (sic)."
As the video was shared online, several fans commented on it. While one wrote, "Happiest birthday to beloved Jeetendra Ji , God bless with good health and happiness (sic),” another user wrote, "May god bless you all boss. He was and remain our all time fav. Pranam from my side. (sic)."
Ekta Kapoor too shared a video collage of some happy pictures from her father and veteran actor Jeetendra's birthday. She wrote, "Happie bday papa !!! UR my biggest BLESSING !!! JAI MATA DI ! Have a long happy life with good health n good peace of mind !!!! We all@love u d most.” The collage of pictures featured her father, mother Shobha Kapoor, brother Tusshar, nephew Lakshay and her son Ravie, with the song ‘Musafir Hoon Yaron’ from Jeetendra's film ‘Parichay’ playing in the background.
Coming to work, Ekta, who runs a production house Balaji Motion Pictures, is currently basking in the success of her recent release ‘Crew’. The film, headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, has earned around Rs 100 crore worldwide. Tusshar, on the other hand, was seen in OTT series 'Pop Kaun?', featuring Saurabh Shukla, Johny Lever, and Rajpal Yadav, among others.
As for Jeetendra, the veteran star is known for his films like ‘Himmatwala’, ‘Hatim Tai’, ‘Nagin’, ‘Tohfa’, ‘Farz’, and many more.