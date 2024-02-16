At an event on Thursday, Ranbir Kapoor was awarded the Maharashtrian of the Year award. The event, which was also graced by veteran star Jeetendra, saw Ranbir escorting Jeetendra to his car. Both of them also exchanged a warm conversation. As Ranbir helped the veteran actor reach his car, they got swarmed by the paparazzi present at the location.
In a clip that is now viral on social media, Ranbir can be seen helping Jeetendra post the event, and the senior actor hugged him and planted a kiss on Ranbir’s cheek as well. He also appreciated his work.
In a video shared by a paparazzi account, the veteran actor congratulated the ‘Animal’ actor on his win. “You’ve done a wonderful job. So beautiful, lovely, keep it up. Jai Mata Di,” Jeetendra reportedly said. Post helping the senior actor, Ranbir waved to the camerapersons as he walked toward his car. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper at the event.
While presenting the award to Ranbir, Jeetendra mentioned how he has been wondering what to say in his speech, and his wife Shobha, daughter Ektaa and son Tusshar helped him write it. However, he soonrealised that the speech was not needed.
The veteran actor said, “You’re giving this award to Ranbir who is my very dear friend” Rishi Kapoor’s son. So, I’ve been preparing since yesterday what I should be saying here. My wife, my daughter, and my son were guiding me. Anyway, I would like to say mujhe khushi hai ke mere jigri yaar, mere lakhte jigar, mera sab kuch, Rishi Kapoor ke bete ko yeh award mila hai. Aur aaj woh jahan pahuncha hai woh uski mehnat hai (l am very happy that this award is going to my dearest friend Rishi’s son. Today Ranbir has reached this stage because of his own hard work).”
Coming to Ranbir, he had two releases in the year 2023, including ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ with Shraddha Kapoor, and the blockbuster film ‘Animal’. Moving ahead, he would be seen next in ‘Ramayan’, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. However, the film is yet to be announced officially. Ranbir would also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’ co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, apart from having Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal Park’ in the lineup.