Home Art & Entertainment

Watch: Shehnaaz Gill Dances With Rajkummar Rao On Her New Chat Show, ‘Desi Vibes’

Shehnaaz Gill shared pictures with Rajkummar Rao from her first ever chat show, ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill’.

Rajkummar Rao and Shehnaaz Gill
Rajkummar Rao and Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 1:39 pm

Shehnaaz Gill has added another feather to her cap as she has launched her first ever chat show, ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill’. Recently, she invited actor Rajkummar Rao over on her show to have a chat with him. Both the actors not only had a fun time but also danced to ‘Love You So Much’ (I Want To Kill You) song from ‘Monica, O My Darling’. 

Rajkummar is all set to feature in ‘Monica, O My Darling’ alongside Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte. The film releases on November 11 on Netflix. 

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Shehnaaz shared pictures with her first guest Rajkummar. While she decked up in a maroon mini dress. Rajkummar sported a formal suit. In one of the pictures, she held his fingers and in the second picture, both of them are seen sharing a leg together. 

Shehnaaz wrote, "Dreams do come true... and today was one such moment when what I manifested came true. I always wanted to work with the very talented actor Rajkumar Rao & today I shot with him as my guest on my first ever chat show - Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. I am on the moon literally! Thank you so much for honouring my request @rajkummar_rao, you know you are the best! :)" She also requested her fans, "Do not forget to watch Monica oh my darling streaming on 11th November on netflix." 

Meanwhile, Rajkummar shared a video on Instagram, featuring Shehnaaz and him dancing to ‘Love You So Much’ (I Want to Kill You) song. He captioned it as, "Monica Shehnaaz Monica Shehnaaz, kis pe dhyaan doon? (Whom should I focus on Monica or Shehnaaz). Bohot maza aaya aapse baat karke (I enjoyed a lot after talking to you) and to dance with you on one of my favourite track (smiling face with red heart emoji)." 

He further added, "Thank you for inviting me to your show, lots of love and best wishes. @shehnaazgill." He used the hashtag 'Monica O My Darling' on his post. 

Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film, which is directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. It is slated to release in 2023. Shehnaaz will also feature in Sajid Khan's '100%', co-starring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi.

