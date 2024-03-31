Watch: 'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Actor Karan Sharma Ties The Knot With 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' Actress Pooja Singh

TV actors Karan Sharma and Pooja Singh officially tied the knot in the evening hours of March 30 in Mumbai. The duo exchanged views in the presence of their close friends and family members in an intimate wedding ceremony.
While it was publicly known that the two would be getting married this day, now their first wedding video has been leaked on social media and has gone viral, with many fans extending well-wishes and congratulatory wishes. Notably, the two haven’t yet shared their wedding pictures or videos on social media.
As evident from the video, Sharma and Singh got married as per Hindu customs and rituals. In the viral video, the groom looks sophisticated in an off-white sherwani complemented by a maroon-coloured shawl and turban. Meanwhile, the bride looks as elegant as ever in a stunning red designer lehenga paired with an orange veil.
Advertisement
Take a look at the leaked video:
The newlyweds looked absolutely stunning together. Prior to their main wedding ceremony, the couple hosted lavish mehendi, haldi, and sangeet ceremonies as well. The pre-wedding celebrations were attended by the likes of fellow television actors including Payal Rajput, Avinash Mukherjee, Tanya Sharma, Jayati Bhatia, Avinash Mukherjee, Helly Shah, and others.
Interestingly, this is Karan Sharma and Pooja Singh’s second marriage. Earlier, the actor was married to actress Tia Kar and they parted ways in 2019. On the other hand, the actress previously married to Kapil Chattani, but they divorced on mutual terms in 2021.
Advertisement
Not long ago, Singh disclosed in an interview that she met her beau (now husband) in December 2023 through mutual friends, and they hit it off instantly. Following several meet-ups, they made the decision to tie the knot.
On the professional front, Karan Sharma has worked in shows such as ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2,’ ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai,’ ‘Ekk Nayi Pehchaan’ and was recently seen in ‘Udaariyaan.’ Pooja Singh has also acted in renowned shows like ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum,’ ‘Dil Se Dil Tak,’ and was last seen in ‘Swaraj.’