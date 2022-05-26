Watch: Ilaiyaraaja Gives An Indian Twist To ‘Stranger Things’ Theme Song

‘Stranger Things’ has become a pop cultural sensation for its classic 1980s nostalgia. This has captivated audiences ever since the show made its debut more than six years ago. The music of the series is quite distinctive, especially the tune of the opening theme song.

With just a few days left for the release of the first volume of the fourth season, Netflix has partnered with music composer Ilaiyaraaja for an Indianised take on the theme song.

The music video incorporates iconic ‘Stranger Things’ components. Also, Illaiyaraaja can be seen trying to battle the rift with his tunes.

For those who’re unversed, ‘Stranger Things’ has been created by the Duffer Brothers. It stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine in pivotal roles.

The fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ will begin after the Battle of Starcourt. The season will also introduce new characters who will go on to play crucial roles, in addition to presenting a new, deadlier adversary. The first volume of the fourth season will be released on Netflix on May 27, followed by the second volume on July 1.