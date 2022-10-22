Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Vogue Follows Balenciaga, Kanye West 'No Longer Part Of Inner Circle'

Fashion bible Vogue has cut ties with the rapper Kanye West, following a string of recent controversies.

Kanye West
Kanye West Pinterest

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 5:58 pm

Fashion bible Vogue has cut ties with the rapper Kanye West, following a string of recent controversies including his anti-Semitic rants and his support for the White Lives Matter movement. 

A Vogue spokesperson told Page Six exclusively on Friday that neither the magazine nor its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour intend to work with Kanye West again after his anti-Semitic rants and support for the White Lives Matter cause.

Wintour, 72, has had a long and close relationship with the rapper-turned-designer, 45. She first invited him to her annual Met Gala in 2009 before featuring him and now-ex-wife Kim Kardashian on the cover in 2014 after their wedding, reports pagesix.com.

Just last month, Wintour modeled the Yeezy founder's new sunglasses line in press images sent out to promote the shades even after he publicly bullied Kardashian online about their children.

And then on October 4, Wintour sent her longtime close pal, Baz Luhrmann, to film the reconciliation between West and one of her editors, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, after he mocked her fashion sense because she criticised him for wearing a White Lives Matter T-shirt at his Paris fashion show.

But on Friday, sources said that she is finally ready to cut the Grammy winner loose after he made a series of stunning threats against Jewish people, and then aggressively doubled down on them after he was given the opportunity to apologise.

"Anna has had enough," an insider said, adding: "She has made it very clear inside Vogue that Kanye is no longer part of the inner circle."

