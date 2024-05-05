Art & Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri On ‘Heeramandi’: Brothels Are Monuments Of Human Injustice, Pain, Suffering

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who last directed 'The Vaccine War', has shared his perspective on the recently released streaming show 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

Advertisement

Instagram
Vivek Agnihotri, 'Heeramandi' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who last directed 'The Vaccine War', has shared his perspective on the recently released streaming show 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

The director feels that it’s not right to glamourise brothels, referring to them as monuments of human injustice, pain, and suffering.

Vivek recently took to X and praised a Pakistani doctor for her critique of the show.

The director quote-tweeted the doctor’s critique, which said that the show lacks research and that many things from the era that are intended to be shown don’t sit well with the facts.

Vivek wrote: "A brilliant critique. I haven’t seen the show, but I have visited Heeramandi in Lahore a few times. Bollywood has this tendency to romanticise courtesans and brothels. It’s a sad commentary because brothels have never been places of opulence, glamour, or beauty. These are monuments of human injustice, pain, and suffering."

Advertisement

He also recommended a film on a similar subject that he feels is more nuanced than the show, which marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut.

Vivek added: "Those unfamiliar with this should watch Shyam Benegal’s Mandi. Also, a question we must ask: Does creativity give us the freedom to glamourise human suffering? Is it okay to make a film where slum life is depicted as a life of abundance?”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates