Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Vishal Singh Posts Pic With Devoleena Bhattacharjee Leaving Fans Guessing If They Got Married

Home Art & Entertainment

Vishal Singh Posts Pic With Devoleena Bhattacharjee Leaving Fans Guessing If They Got Married

TV actor Vishal Singh has shared a picture with 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee dressed as a bride which left the fans wondering whether they have tied the nuptial knot or it's for a promotion.

Vishal Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Vishal Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 7:08 pm

TV actor Vishal Singh has shared a picture with 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee dressed as a bride which left the fans wondering whether they have tied the nuptial knot or it's for a promotion.

Their picture has left fans wondering and in fact, many industry friends and fans congratulated them.

One of the fans wrote: "From haldi to shaadi, you portrayed like you are the groom of Devoleena when the truth is different. Why you want unnecessary publicity? As far as I know you are not the kind of person who seek unnecessary publicity. Why are you doing that to the people who unconditionally still love you?

Vishal also posted a video of applying haldi to Devoleena in which she was seen wearing a yellow coloured suit. He also posted a video in which he was seen hugging her and dancing together.

Another fan commented: "If it was true, entire 'Saathiya' cast would have been there. Hence, it's proved this is also fake. The thing is people really want u guys to be together but again and again you play with feelings of your fans..."

Devoleena also posted a series of pictures of what appears to be her mehndi and a picture with her 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' co-actor Bhavini Purohit Dave.

Devoleena had earlier also posted a picture of Vishal proposing to her but later they told their fans that it was for a music video.

Now, whether it is a reality or just part of some sort of publicity can be made clear by the actress herself.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vishal Singh Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CCTV Cameras Recommended Inside Offices Of Prison Superintendents Following Allegations Of 'VIP Treatments'

CCTV Cameras Recommended Inside Offices Of Prison Superintendents Following Allegations Of 'VIP Treatments'

14 Lawyers Arrested For 'Vandalism' On District Court Premises In Odisha's Sambalpur

14 Lawyers Arrested For 'Vandalism' On District Court Premises In Odisha's Sambalpur