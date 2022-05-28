Saturday, May 28, 2022
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares A Horrifying Incident From Her Neighbourhood

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, recently told about a terrifying murder that happened in her neighbourhood. She mentioned how she is feeling scared to live alone post that.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram/ @devoleena

Updated: 28 May 2022 4:13 pm

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is known for her role in ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ and participation in ‘Bigg Boss’ season 13 and 15. However, she has now made it to headlines for sharing a terrifying incident that happened in her neighbourhood. 

According to Spotboye, the actress revealed that a man from her neighbouring building’s housekeeping killed a domestic help and the body was dumped on the railway tracks. This incident terrified Bhattacharjee who lives alone with her pet. 

Talking about the same in recent interview, the actress said, "I am terrified after this incident, and staying at home alone with my pet has suddenly become a bit scary. The incident happened in the same premises where I live.” She then praised the actions taken by police and said that the societies “should have good safety measures and checks on the kind of staff they are hiring.”

She then mentioned that Mumbai is a safe city but such incidences scare her. She said that she wouldn’t want any new person entering her house as of now. Bhattacharjee also said that she wishes her mother, who is in Assam, shifts with her soon. 

She added, "My brother is getting married soon and so till then my mother will continue living in Assam but after the wedding is over, I would like her to move in with me.”

On the work front, Bhattacharjee’s fans are awaiting her new project. She recently said that she is doing a short film with actress Renuka Sahane and also shared a teaser. 

