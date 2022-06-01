Vishal Bhardwaj Pens Emotional Tribute To 'Younger Brother' KK

Filmmaker and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj, who directed Gulzar's 'Maachis', on Wednesday reminisced how he and the singer KK, or Krishnakumar Kunnath, began their journey together with the movie. KK died on Tuesday night at the age of 53, only hours after his performance at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium. Doctors at the hospital speculated that the death was caused by "cardiac arrest."

Bharadwaj shared the tribute on his Twitter account.

Mera chhota Bhaiyaa.

Hum saath aaye thay dilli se. Humara pehla break pehli film pehli kaamyaabi ek saath- MAACHIS

(Chhodh aaye hum wo galiyan. He also sang the 2nd music in Lata ji’s pani pani re)

Anginat lamhe.. anginat yaadein..

Bepanah dard..

Bichhdey sabhee baari baari.. pic.twitter.com/gHrJHqpA9g — Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) June 1, 2022

KK sang 'Chhod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyaan,' composed by Bhardwaj, alongside co-singers Hariharan, Suresh Wadkar, and Vinod Sehgal for the 1996 film.

'Maachis', starring Tabu and Chandrachur Singh, was a film about the Punjab insurgency. In the song 'Chhodh aaye hum wo galiyan,' Singh and his companions reminisce about their childhood.

Both KK and Bhardwaj then paired together for the song 'O' Mama' in Bhardwaj's 2011 directorial feature '7 Khoon Maaf'. Bhardwaj composed the song, while Gulzar wrote the lyrics.

With Inputs From PTI