Vipul Shah Offers To Release 'Indian Idol 13' Contestant's Version Of 'Ki Jaana'

'Double XL' producer Vipul D. Shah asked 'Indian Idol 13' contestant Senjuti Das to sing her version of the song 'Ki Jaana' from his film.

Post her performance, impressed by her singing, Vipul said: "I regularly follow 'Indian Idol' this time and the contestants wow me with their voice every single time. I feel they are very deserving. Hearing Senjuti today, I want to release her version of 'Ki Jaana'."

Talking about the show, he added: "I love 'Indian Idol' because everyone here is self-made including the judges."

Adding to the conversation, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha also appreciated her talent and said: "Your performance seemed very effortless and beautifully sung. I felt like I was listening to a finished playback product."

Singer and judge Neha Kakkar who was the also impressed with her singing added: "Senjuti, you are a very intelligent singer. You are so balanced to sing two songs with balanced feelings. The 2 songs you have sung are of different styles. For me, you are a finale singer already."

Judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and hosted by guest host Harsh Limbachiyaa, 'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.