Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Vineet Kumar Singh Put On 10 Kilos For 'Rangbaaz 3'

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh speaks about his body transformation for the upcoming show 'Rangbaaz 3'.

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 10:19 am

Bollywood actor Vineet Kumar Singh, who is set to essay the character of gangster-politician Haroon Shah Ali Baig aka Saheb in the third season of 'Rangbaaz,' had undergone body transformation for his part where he had to gain 10 kilos in a short span of time.

Opening up about his body transformation for 'Rangbaaz 3: Darr ki Raajneeti', the actor said, "Gaining ten kilos for the role was quite strenuous, but it was the need of the character, and it was very important for me to look the part I was playing."

This is not the first time that Singh has undergone body transformation. Earlier, for his film 'Mukkabaaz,' he shed the extra pounds to lend authenticity to his character of a boxer.

He added, "I was put on a strict diet and laborious training for the character, but it has been a great journey, and I am excited for the series to release. It is a dark, complex as well as a meaty character, and I thoroughly enjoyed playing it."

'Rangbaaz 3: Darr ki Raajneeti' is set to drop on OTT platform ZEE5 on July 29.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Gulabi Meenakari, Black Pottery, Ittar, Kashmiri Carpet Among PM Modi's Gifts For World Leaders At G7 Meet

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

