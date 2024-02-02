Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are one of the most loved Bollywood couples by the audience. The audience is in awe of their chemistry and fans root for their relationship. Recently, the actor conducted an Ask Me Anything session on his Instagram. One user asked the ‘Gully Boy’ actor about his wedding. Vijay Varma had a funny answer up his sleeve.
Vijay Varma Has THIS To Say To A Question About His Marriage Plans With Tamannaah Bhatia
Vijay Varma recently conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. One user asked him about his marriage and the actor had a fun reply to that.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vijay Varma posted a question box and conducted a brief Ask Me Anything session. His fans asked him multiple questions that ranged from his upcoming projects, his favourite holiday destination, his role as Moeen in ‘Gully Boy’, and even his sneakers. But one question took the limelight.
One user asked Vijay Varma about his wedding. The user asked, “Kab Shaadi karre??!!!!!” The actor had a fun reply up his sleeve. He introduced the user as his niece. He didn’t spill any beans about his marriage, but he gave a diplomatic answer. He said, “My niece asking mom questions already, also I heard it in Hyderabadi.”
Take a look at Vijay Varma’s answer.
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia met on the sets of ‘Lust Stories 2.’ It is reported that they hit it off immediately and they started dating. Initially, the couple did not reveal a lot about their relationship but now they have slowly started sharing snippets from their life. They are frequently spotted at parties and events together.
On the work front, Vijay Varma was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Jaane Jaan.’ He is currently working on ‘Ul Jalool Ishq.’ Tamannaah Bhatia, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Aakhri Sach.’ She will be next seen in a Tamil film – ‘Aranmanai 4.’