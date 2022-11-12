Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ranveer Singh Steals The Show At Marrakech Opening Night, Performs 'Gully Boy' Rap

Ranveer Singh took centre stage at the opening night of the Marrakech International Film Festival, treating spectators to dancing and an impromptu rap session as he received a tribute award.

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 2:53 pm

Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh took centre stage at the opening night of the Marrakech International Film Festival on Friday evening, treating spectators to dancing and an impromptu rap session as he received a tribute award. 

The 'Gully Boy' and '83' star, who is one of Bollywood's highest-paid actors, bounded onto the stage in the opening ceremony performing one of his characteristic energy dances, reports Deadline.

"This is the darkest period. When I look at the world around me, I see all sorts of pain and suffering. I feel that in my capacity as an entertainer, the best thing I can do is lighten people's burden," said Singh as he received Marrakech's Etoile d'Or trophy.

Marrakech has a long history of celebrating Indian cinema. The festival previously honored Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan and in 2012, it ran a special sidebar to mark 100 years of Indian cinema.

After his appearance at the official opening ceremony, Ranveer high-tailed it to Marrakech's famous Jemaa El Fna Square to introduce an open-air screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2015 multi-award-winning 18th costume drama 'Bajirao Mastani', in which the actor had one of his breakout roles.

He treated the crowd to a rendition of the rap number from 'Gully Boy' and danced again.

"You put me on a stage and give me a mike, and I feel compelled to sing you a song, or do you a dance, or show you a movie, or tell you a story," he said.

The Competition Jury also took the stage at the opening ceremony.

Related stories

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Pose Together After Long, Fans Say 'Power Couple'

Ranveer Singh To Conduct First Acting Masterclass At Marrakesh In Presence Of Oscar Isaac, Marion Cotillard

Ranveer Singh All Set To Perform On-Stage At IIFA Awards 2023

Oscar-winning Italian director Paolo Sorrentino is president of the jury, which also features British actress Vanessa Kirby, German actor Diane Kruger, Australian director Justin Kurzel, Lebanese director and actor Nadine Labaki, Moroccan director La-la Marrakchi and French actor Tahar Rahim.

Ceremony host Nabila Kilani said: "difficult circumstances" had prevented previously announced jury members Danish director Susanne Bier and Guatemalan-born American actor and producer Oscar Isaac from attending.

This year's main competition will feature 14 first and second films, which include Portugal's Oscar entry 'Alma Viva', Morocco's submission 'The Blue Caftan' and buzzy Indonesian Venice title 'Autobiography'.

The festival opened on Friday evening with Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio although the director was not in attendance.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ranveer Singh Actor Ranveer Singh Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh Award Marrakech International Film Festival Marrakech International Film Festival 2022 Gully Boy Ranveer Singh Rap Bollywood Marrakech
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material