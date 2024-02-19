Vidyut Jammwal: Proud To Produce A Film Where Women Have Equal Opportunity In Action

With his unflinching stunts, it won’t be wrong to say that Vidyut Jammwal’s films have everything that titillates the action lovers in you. However, in his next, it is not just the action star who will be keeping the audience at the edge of their seat, but his leading ladies. Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson, too, will be raising the bar in this genre.

Vidyut, who is gearing up for his next ‘Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa’, which he has bankrolled and starred in, said that he is proud to have produced a film “where women have equal opportunity in action as men.”