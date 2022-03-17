Vidya Balan Opens Up On How She Couldn't Look At Herself In The Mirror For Six Months

Actress Vidya Balan is currently promoting her upcoming movie ‘Jalsa’. In a recent interview, the actress recalled how she was once made to feel so ugly by a producer, that she could not look at herself in the mirror for six months.

In conversation with Prabhat Khabar, the actress shared, "In the recent times, I have received calls from them (producers who earlier replaced her in their films) but I politely refused to be part of their films. I was kicked out of 13 films. When one producer replaced me in a film, their behaviour with me was very bad. They made me feel so ugly that for six months, I could not gather the courage to look at myself in the mirror."

The actress further recalled a rejection that enraged her enough to take a walk from Marine Drive to Bandra in hot weather. She went on to add that when she was being replaced in films, she signed two movies with the director K Balachander. Unfortunately, the actress later got to know that she had been replaced in his films as well, without being notified about it.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the OTT film ‘Sherni’. Her new film ‘Jalsa’, directed by filmmaker Suresh Triveni, releases this Friday. The film also stars actress Shefali Shah in the lead role while actors Iqbal Khan, Manav Kaul and Rohini Hattangadi will be seen in supporting roles.