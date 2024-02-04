Vidhu Vinod Chopra Reveals THIS Director Suggested Vikrant Massey For '12th Fail'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, “Manoj Sharma (on whom the film is based) came to me with the book (‘12th Fail’) and requested me for a blurb in the book. I saw book ke peeche Raju Hirani and Sachin Tendulkar ne taarif ki hai. I called Raju, he was like this book is a film! I asked, ‘Will you direct it?’ But he was busy with something. Then I started writing and I fell in love with the script. It was Raju who suggested Vikrant's name. I had seen his film ‘A Death in the Gunj’ and I liked him. Vikrant inspired me to direct this film.”