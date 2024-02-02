Kareena Kapoor Khan Lauds Vikrant Massey And '12th Fail' Team, Calls Them 'Legends'

'12th Fail' is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel that tells the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The movie shows the relentless struggles of millions of aspiring students attempting to crack the UPSC entrance exam. Vikrant plays Manoj Kumar who becomes an IPS officer from being a 12th fail. '12th Fail' inspires millions of people to not give up on their dreams. The film has been lauded by both critics and audiences and Vikrant's outstanding and effortless portrayal made him one of the best performers of 2023. The emotions, relatability and real-life story make it a special film for the youth. It is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.