Kareena Kapoor Khan Lauds Vikrant Massey And '12th Fail' Team, Calls Them 'Legends'

Vikrant Massey starrer '12th Fail'which released last year got lots of love and appreciation from all across the country. It wouldn't be wrong to call it one of the best movies of 2023. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's class storytelling and Vikrant's stellar act made the film a great watch. The film has been raved not only by critics and common men but also celebs. Earlier, celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Farhan Akhtar, Sidhant Chaturvedi and Alia Bhatt among others praised the film. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also reviewed that film. She heaped praise on the cast and film. Kareena called Vikrant Massey and '12th Fail' team 'legends'.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena wrote, "12th Fail. Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and the entire cast and crew, legend’s (sic)."
Vikrant re-shared Kareena's post and wrote, "Bas, ab mai retire ho sakta hu (That's it! Now I can retire). Thank you so so much ma'am! You have no idea what this means to me (sic)."
'12th Fail' is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel that tells the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The movie shows the relentless struggles of millions of aspiring students attempting to crack the UPSC entrance exam. Vikrant plays Manoj Kumar who becomes an IPS officer from being a 12th fail. '12th Fail' inspires millions of people to not give up on their dreams. The film has been lauded by both critics and audiences and Vikrant's outstanding and effortless portrayal made him one of the best performers of 2023. The emotions, relatability and real-life story make it a special film for the youth. It is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.
’12th Fail’ recently bagged the Best Film award at the 69th Filmfare Awards. Vikrant Massey was conferred with the Best Actor (Critics') award while Vidhu Vinod Chopra received the Best Director Award. Best Screenplay and Best Editing Awards also went to '12th Fail'.