Siddhant Chaturvedi 'Really Connected' With '12th Fail'; Expresses Desire To Work With Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Siddhant said that since he also comes from a “very small town,” he found himself connecting with the film in much detail. “I think I really love ‘12th Fail.’ I really connected with the film. I mean I was not doing IAS but I was still doing CA and I come from a very small town so I really connected with and I messaged Vikrant (Massey). He is so good in that and the whole cast,” he said.