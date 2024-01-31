Still basking in the success of his recently-released Netflix film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,’ in which he stars alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi sat down to have a conversation with Pinkvilla.
Siddhant Chaturvedi 'Really Connected' With '12th Fail'; Expresses Desire To Work With Vidhu Vinod Chopra
In a recent conversation, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has said that he would love to work with '12th Fail' director Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He even commended Vikrant Massey's performance in the film.
During the conversation, he played a fun game, in which he was asked which director he would like to work with in the future, and went on to express his admiration for Vidhu Vinod Chopra and specifically commended Chopra's recent work in ‘12th Fail.’ He also ended up praising Vikrant Massey's performance in the film based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, with Massey portraying the real-life character.
Advertisement
Siddhant said that since he also comes from a “very small town,” he found himself connecting with the film in much detail. “I think I really love ‘12th Fail.’ I really connected with the film. I mean I was not doing IAS but I was still doing CA and I come from a very small town so I really connected with and I messaged Vikrant (Massey). He is so good in that and the whole cast,” he said.
Advertisement
The ‘Gully Boy’ actor added, “So I think Vidhu Sir (Vinod Chopra) is who I really want to work with. I always wanted to work with him.”
Advertisement
He took a trip down memory lane and said, “I remember my dad sending me to watch ‘Parinda’ when his Vidhu Vinod Chopra festival was on in PVR. So, I was always a huge fan of his work. I have gone alone because my dad booked my ticket, and I watched the film, and I was just blown away, so I've been a huge fan of his work anyway."
Advertisement
Prior to Siddhant Chaturvedi, numerous well-known personalities applauded the film, including Rohit Shetty, Kamal Haasan, Rishab Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anand Mahindra, to name a few.
On Sunday at the Filmfare Awards, '12th Fail' took home five awards, including Best Film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra for Best Director, Best Screenplay, Vikrant Massey for Best Actor (Critics), and Best Editing.