The 69th edition of the popular Filmfare Awards, presented by The Times Group took place on Sunday, January 28, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The Awards aim to honour the best Hindi-language films of 2023. The event was hosted by Karan Johar, and saw many spectacular performances by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kartik Aaryan among many others.
Filmfare Awards 2024 Full Winners List: '12th Fail' And 'Animal' Emerge On Top With 5 Awards Each
Here's the full list of the winners of the 69th Filmfare Awards, held on January 27 & 28.
The winners in the technical categories were announced on January 27, while the main ceremony took place on 28 January 2024. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' received the most number of nominations, with 20. However, '12th Fail' and 'Animal' emerged as the top winners at the ceremony, each securing five awards. '12th Fail' notably clinched the title of Best Film, as well.
Here's the full list of winners:
Best Film (Popular): '12th Fail'
Best Film (Critics): 'Joram'
Best Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail'
Best Actor in a Leading Role: Ranbir Kapoor, 'Animal'
Best Actor (Critics): Vikrant Massey, '12th Fail'
Best Actress in a Leading Role: Alia Bhatt, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Kahaani'
Best Actress (Critics): Rani Mukerji, 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'
Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Vicky Kaushal, 'Dunki'
Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Shabani Azmi, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Kahaani'
Best Male Debut: Aditya Rawal, 'Faraaz'
Best Female Debut: Alizeh Agnihotri, 'Farrey'
Best Debut Director: Tarun Dudeja, 'Dhak Dhak'
Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya, 'Tere Vaaste' from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'
Best Music Director: Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshwardhan Rameshwar, Gurinder Seagal, 'Animal'
Best Playback Singer (Male): Bhupinder Babbal, 'Arjan Vailly' from 'Animal'
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao, 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'
Best Story: Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' and Devashish Makhija, 'Joram'
Best Screenplay: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail'
Best Dialogue: Ishita Moitra, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'
Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award: David Dhawan
Filmfare R.D. Burman Award: Shreyas Puranik, 'Satranga' from 'Animal'
Best Choreography: Ganesh Acharya, 'What Jhumka?' from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'
Best Editing: Jaskunwar Singh Kohli and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail'
Best Special Effects: Red Chillies VFX, 'Jawan'
Best Action: Spiro Razatos, Anl Arasu, Craig Macrae, Yannick Ben, Kecha Khamphakdee and Sunil Rodrigues, 'Jawan'
Best Background Score: Harshavardhan Rameshwar, 'Animal'
Best Sound Design: Sync Cinema, 'Animal' and Kunal Sharma, 'Sam Bahadur'
Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray, 'Sam Bahadur'
Best Costume Design: Sachin Lovelekar, Divvya Gambhir and Nidhhi Gambhir, 'Sam Bahadur'
Best Cinematography: Avinash Arun, 'Three Of Us'
