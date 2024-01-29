Filmfare Awards 2024 Full Winners List: '12th Fail' And 'Animal' Emerge On Top With 5 Awards Each

The winners in the technical categories were announced on January 27, while the main ceremony took place on 28 January 2024. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' received the most number of nominations, with 20. However, '12th Fail' and 'Animal' emerged as the top winners at the ceremony, each securing five awards. '12th Fail' notably clinched the title of Best Film, as well.