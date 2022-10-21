Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday Get Together At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash

The who's who of Bollywood arrived looking stunning at ace designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in Mumbai on Thursday evening. 

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday Clicked Together
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday Clicked Together Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 2:25 pm

The festive season, ahead of Diwali, kick started in Bollywood last week when Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap hosted a grand party at their Mumbai residence. It was followed by Ramesh Taurani and actor Kriti Sanon hosted parties on the same day earlier this week.

Next up, on Thursday evening, the who’s who of tinseltown got together under one roof as they attended designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party at his home. Pictures of multiple generations of Bollywood stars posing outside the designer’s house have now gone viral on social media. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Seen in attendance were couples Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma, Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal, and Atul Agnihotri along with Alvira Khan. 

Related stories

Ayushmann Khurrana Burns The Midnight Oil To Finish Work And Visit Hometown For Diwali

After Calling Aditya Roy Kapur Her Latest Crush, Ananya Panday Poses With Him At Diwali Party

Delhi Police Intensifies Patrolling Ahead Of Diwali

Popular 90s actresses Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Malaika Arora, and Shilpa Shetty looked their ethnic best.

The newest generation of B-town kids including Sara Ali Khan along with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor were clicked too. 

0

1

2

3

4

Interestingly, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday posed together for the shutterbugs after their rumoured linkup. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were clicked at the Diwali bash.

5

6

Last but not the least, other known personalities who made an appearance included Pernia Qureshi, Kartik Aaryan, Shravari Wagh, Radhika Merchant and Shloka Ambani, Rhea Chakraborty, Akanksha Ranjan, Nora Fatehi, Vaani Kapoor, Malvika Mohanan, Karan Johar, Shaheen Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Diana Penty, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan and Varun Sharma.

7

8

9

0

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

0

1

Well, it certainly cannot get more big fat Bollywood bash than this!

Tags

Art & Entertainment Manish Malhotra Manish Malhotra Diwali Party Bollywood Diwali Bash Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan Genelia D’Souza And Riteish Deshmukh Arpita Khan Sharma And Aayush Sharma Madhuri Dixit Atul Agnihotri And Alvira Khan Kajol Raveena Tandon Malaika Arora Shilpa Shetty Sara Ali Khan Ibrahim Ali Khan Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor Suhana Khan Navya Nanda Shanaya Kapoor Aditya Roy Kapur And Ananya Panday Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Pernia Qureshi Kartik Aaryan Shravari Wagh Radhika Merchant And Shloka Ambani Rhea Chakraborty Akanksha Ranjan Nora Fatehi Vaani Kapoor Malvika Mohanan Karan Johar Shaheen Bhatt Athiya Shetty Diana Penty Kriti Sanon Bhumi Pednekar Varun Dhawan Varun Sharma Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Ananya Panday Aditya Roy Kapur Manish Malhotra New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

'Bigg Boss 16': Priyanka Chaudhary, Archana Gautam Lose Their Cool Over Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia's Ghost Prank

'Bigg Boss 16': Priyanka Chaudhary, Archana Gautam Lose Their Cool Over Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia's Ghost Prank