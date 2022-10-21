Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday Get Together At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash

The festive season, ahead of Diwali, kick started in Bollywood last week when Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap hosted a grand party at their Mumbai residence. It was followed by Ramesh Taurani and actor Kriti Sanon hosted parties on the same day earlier this week.

Next up, on Thursday evening, the who’s who of tinseltown got together under one roof as they attended designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party at his home. Pictures of multiple generations of Bollywood stars posing outside the designer’s house have now gone viral on social media.

Seen in attendance were couples Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma, Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal, and Atul Agnihotri along with Alvira Khan.

Popular 90s actresses Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Malaika Arora, and Shilpa Shetty looked their ethnic best.

The newest generation of B-town kids including Sara Ali Khan along with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor were clicked too.

Interestingly, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday posed together for the shutterbugs after their rumoured linkup. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were clicked at the Diwali bash.

Last but not the least, other known personalities who made an appearance included Pernia Qureshi, Kartik Aaryan, Shravari Wagh, Radhika Merchant and Shloka Ambani, Rhea Chakraborty, Akanksha Ranjan, Nora Fatehi, Vaani Kapoor, Malvika Mohanan, Karan Johar, Shaheen Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Diana Penty, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan and Varun Sharma.

Well, it certainly cannot get more big fat Bollywood bash than this!