Vicky Kaushal Dons 'Masaledar' New Look In 'Govinda Naam Mera', To Release On December 16

The new poster of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Govinda Naam Mera,' which is slated to release on a digital platform on December 16, showcases him as a quintessential masaledar 90s Bollywood hero.

Vicky took to Instagram to drop the new poster along with the release date of the film. In the poster, the actor is seen wearing an orange ganji paired with jeans and a front-open shirt. He completed his look with a headband.

The film is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Govinda Naam Mera', is about a charming Govinda Waghmare who juggles his time and love between his wife and his girlfriend in this dose of chaos, confusion, and laughter.