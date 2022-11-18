Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal Dons 'Masaledar' New Look In 'Govinda Naam Mera', To Release On December 16

The new poster of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Govinda Naam Mera,' which is slated to release on a digital platform on December 16, showcases him as a quintessential masaledar 90s Bollywood hero.

Vicky Kaushal in 'Govinda Naam Mera'
Vicky Kaushal in 'Govinda Naam Mera' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 5:23 pm

The new poster of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Govinda Naam Mera,' which is slated to release on a digital platform on December 16, showcases him as a quintessential masaledar 90s Bollywood hero.

Vicky took to Instagram to drop the new poster along with the release date of the film. In the poster, the actor is seen wearing an orange ganji paired with jeans and a front-open shirt. He completed his look with a headband.

The film is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Govinda Naam Mera', is about a charming Govinda Waghmare who juggles his time and love between his wife and his girlfriend in this dose of chaos, confusion, and laughter.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vicky Kaushal Govinda Naam Mera OTT Govinda Naam Mera Poster
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ATP Finals: Djokovic Through To The Semis

ATP Finals: Djokovic Through To The Semis

Manisha Kalyan Debuts for FC Apollon Ladies, Makes History

Manisha Kalyan Debuts for FC Apollon Ladies, Makes History