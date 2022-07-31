Veteran Bengali Singer Nirmala Mishra Passes Away

Renowned Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passed away at her residence in southern Kolkata's Chetla area in the early hours of Sunday after suffering a massive heart attack, a senior doctor treating her said.

A recipient of the Balakrushna Das Award, Mishra (81) had long been battling age-related ailments. Mishra suffered a massive heart attack around 12.05 am and was taken to the nearest nursing home, where she was declared dead, the doctor treating her told PTI when contacted.

"Her body will be kept at the hospital tonight," he said. Mishra was one of the most respected and admired playback singers. She sang many songs for Odia and Bengali films.

'Eamon Ekta Jhinuk', 'Bolo to arshi', 'Kagojer phul bole', 'Eai banglar mati tea' and 'Ami to Tomar' are some of the popular Bengali songs she lent her voice to. 'Tumi Akash eakhun jodi' and 'Ami hariye felechi ganer sathire', among others, are some of the film songs she sang.

(With PTI inputs)