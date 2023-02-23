Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Varun Kumar, Maanvi Gagroo Are Pronounced Man And Wife

Varun Kumar, Maanvi Gagroo Are Pronounced Man And Wife

Varun Kumar, Maanvi Gagroo
Varun Kumar, Maanvi Gagroo IANS

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 7:42 pm

Actress Maanvi Gagroo, who is known for her work in 'Four More Shots Please!', and 'Pitchers 1', tied the nuptial knot with comedian Varun Kumar on Thursday.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared the major life update with her followers as she put up dreamy pictures of the wedding on her feed.


Sharing a few pictures of herself in the wedding ensemble with her husband by her side, she wrote in the caption: "In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23.02.2023, we made it official, in every way."

She further mentioned in her caption: "You've loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together."

The pictures show Varun and Maanvi sharing smiles as they sign the register as a part of the court proceedings and registration of marriage.

Kumar Varun is a comedian and writer, and has worked with the comedy collective AIB (All India Bakchod) in their comedy sketches and also appeared with Zakir Khan in Prime Video's web series 'Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare'. He also hosts a quiz show called 'Kvizzing With The Comedians', which became popular during the lockdown.

Earlier, Maanvi had taken to her Instagram to notify her followers about her engagement through a picture. In the picture, the couple can be seen dressed in red. Even though Maanvi had excluded Kumar's name from her post back then, netizens were quick to point out him.

Maanvi wrote: "Found my lobster (a famous reference to 'Friends')#HappyValentinesDay (red heart and evil eye emojis)."

