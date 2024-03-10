Art & Entertainment

Varun Dhawan Says Alia Bhatt, Shashank Khaitan ‘Had Great Time’ Working With Him On ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’

As their film ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ turned seven on Sunday, Varun Dhawan shared a funny note stating that his co-star Alia Bhatt and director Shashank Khaitan had a great time working with him.

March 10, 2024
Varun took to Instagram, where he reshared a moment from the 2017 film. The clip was originally shared by Dharma movies on the platform.

In the clip he wrote: “7 years back @shashankkhaitan and @aliabhatt had a great time working with me. I also enjoyed their company Badrinath Ki Dulhania.”

He then shared a collage featuring him along with Alia and captioned it: “7 years of Badri & Vaidehi.”

‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ was a successor to the 2014 blockbuster ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’. It revolves around an aspiring independent air hostess from a small town who refuses to conform to the patriarchal expectations of her chauvinistic fiancé.

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in ‘Baby John’, which serves as a remake of Atlee's Tamil film ‘Theri’ and the Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel’ alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Alia will be seen in ‘Jigra’.

