Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Her Make-Up Man

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her makeup man Ramesh on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 4:44 pm

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her makeup man Ramesh on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a series of pictures and wrote, "What can I say about this man just one word... He is my everything.

"Day or night, he's there for me, working hard to make me look good. These many characters and looks were only possible by this one man's vision of my characters. I don't even have to tell him what to do and he does it on his own.! He's family.!

"I don't know what I would have done without him. He's my right hand... a work father figure. He protects me. He cares for me and I love him for that.

"50 is just a number. Happy birthday Ramesh anna. I love you annaya. Thank you for always being there for me!"

On the work front, Varalaxmi will be seen in a series of Telugu and Tamil films including the Samantha-starrer 'Yashoda' and actor Balakrishna's 'NBK107'.

Related stories

Two Flights, Two Surprises For Varalaxmi Sarathkumar: First, Nambi Narayan; Then, Vijay

Tamil Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Tests Positive For COVID-19

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Plays 'Embodiment Of Courage' Premakumari In 'Iravin Nizhal'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Celebrity Make Up Artist Instagram Birthday Wishes Yashoda Yashoda Teaser #NBK107 India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League