Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Uttar pradesh Government Approves New Film Policy For 2023

Home Art & Entertainment

Uttar pradesh Government Approves New Film Policy For 2023

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the state Film Policy 2023.

Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 2:31 pm

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the state Film Policy 2023.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that decided that the new film policy would also be applicable to the films that may be made in the film city coming up at Noida.

According to government's spokesman, the policy provides for subsidy of 50 per cent of the cost if the films are made in Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli or Bhojpuri.

For films made in English, Hindi or other languages, the subsidy will be 25 per cent of the cost of film making.

A subsidy of 25 per cent or a maximum of Rs 50 lakh would be given for setting up of studios or labs, among others, in the state.

If the studios/labs are opened in Purvanchal, Vindhyachal and Bundelkhand, the amount would be 35 per cent or a maximum of Rs 50 lakh.

For films having more than half of shoot days in the state, the amount of subsidy would be subject to a maximum of Rs 1 crore.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh CM Cinematic Film Policy-2022 Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath Government UP CM Yogi Adityanath Awadhi Purvanchal Vindhyachal Bundelkhand
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

One Year Of Ukraine War: How Putin’s Invasion Misfired And Brought West Closer To Ukraine, What’s The Road Ahead?

One Year Of Ukraine War: How Putin’s Invasion Misfired And Brought West Closer To Ukraine, What’s The Road Ahead?

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her