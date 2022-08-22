Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ukrainian Actress Maria Ryaboshapka Wraps Up Shooting For Tamil Film 'Prince'

Ukrainian actress Maria Ryaboshapka, who plays the female lead in Anudeep KV's upcoming bilingual film, 'Prince', featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, announced that she has wrapped up shooting for the film.

'Prince'
'Prince' Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 10:07 am

Ukrainian actress Maria Ryaboshapka, who plays the female lead in Anudeep KV's upcoming bilingual film, 'Prince', featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, announced that she has wrapped up shooting for the film.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Ryaboshapka said, "Finally wrapped the shoot (of) our 'Prince'. Excited to see Sivakartikeyan sir's charisma on screen."


The film, which was being shot in a single stretch schedule in Karaikudi and Pondicherry, has actor Sathyaraj playing an important role.

This out-and-out comedy is being presented by Suresh Babu of Suresh Productions (son of the veteran producer D. Ramanaidu, who was known for producing the Sivaji Ganesan-starrer 'Vasantha Maligai'), and Narayan Das Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of SVCLLP (Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP) in association with Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies.

The film, which was originally supposed to release on August 31 this year, is now scheduled to hit screens for Deepawali this year.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Maria Ryaboshapka Prince Anudeep KV Sivakarthikeyan Sathyaraj Tamil Movie Diwali Release Film Industry Ukrainian Actress
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mother-To-Be Bipasha Basu Says 'I Got A Baby In My Belly' In A Cute Video, Husband Karan Singh Grover Comments

Mother-To-Be Bipasha Basu Says 'I Got A Baby In My Belly' In A Cute Video, Husband Karan Singh Grover Comments

Book Review: Whose Bengal Is It?

Book Review: Whose Bengal Is It?