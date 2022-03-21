Ukrainian Actress Maria Ryaboshapka To Play Female Lead In Sivakarthikeyan Starrer

Ukrainian actress and model Maria Ryaboshapka is making her Telugu cinema debut. She appeared in the Hindi web series 'Special Ops' lately. Ryaboshapka has been cast alongside Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan in the film. The film, which has yet to be named, has recently begun filming.

The makers took to Twitter and shared the news of Ryaboshapka's casting in the film, and also shared her first look from the film. Ryaboshapka is playing the female lead in the film. Have a look at the Tweet:

She has previously appeared in a few Ukrainian films and in the popular Indian online series 'Special Ops.' In the announcement poster, the actress looks stunning.

Sivakarthikeyan is making his Tollywood debut, directed by Anudeep KV. 'Jathi Ratnalu' catapulted Anupdeep to stardom.

#SK20 is Sivakarthikeyan's 20th film, which marks a milestone in his career. #SK20 is being billed as a cheerful love comedy with an original concept. The story takes place in India's Pondicherry and the United Kingdom's London.

Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Productions, and Shanthi Talkies are producing this bilingual film in both Telugu and Tamil. Narayan Das Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Suresh Babu are producing it under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Productions, and Shanthi Talkies. The film's soundtrack is composed by S Thaman, while the film's co-producer is Arun Viswa.