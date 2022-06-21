Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Sivakarthikeyan's 'Prince' To Release On Diwali

The upcoming film 'Prince' featuring actors Sivakarthikeyan and Ukrainian actress Maria Ryaboshapka in the lead will hit screens on Deepavali this year.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan Instagram/Sivakarthikeyan

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 7:53 pm

Director Anudeep KV's much-awaited entertainer 'Prince', featuring actors Sivakarthikeyan and Ukrainian actress Maria Ryaboshapka in the lead will hit screens on Deepavali this year, the makers announced on Tuesday (June 21). The film was originally supposed to release on August 31 but has now been postponed.

The announcement of the new release date was made by the film unit through a video clip.



In the clip, actors Sivakarthikeyan, Sathyaraj and Maria Ryaboshapka have a funny conversation with the film's director Anudeep. In the end, Sivakarthikeyan makes the announcement that the film will release in Tamil and Telugu on Deepavali this year.

The film, which has been shot in a single stretch schedule in Karaikudi and Pondicherry, has actor Sathyaraj playing an important role.

This comedy film is being presented by Suresh Babu of Suresh Productions and Narayan Das Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies.

[With Inputs From IANS]

