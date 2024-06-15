Art & Entertainment

TV Actor Pankit Thakker Reveals Horrific Experience During Reasi Terror Attack

Actor Pankit Thakker, who is known for shows like ‘Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan’, ‘Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant’, ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’ and others, has recollected how he managed to escape the recent terrorist attack in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir.

Pankit Thakker
Pankit Thakker Photo: X
info_icon

Actor Pankit Thakker, who is known for shows like ‘Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan’, ‘Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant’, ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’ and others, has recollected how he managed to escape the recent terrorist attack in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir.

The actor shared that he went to Jammu and Kashmir to seek blessings from Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. However, before he could do that, he got to know about the attack and returned to his hotel. He shared that he couldn't complete his pilgrimage. In an interview to a media outlet, Pankit said: “It was horrifying. It took me days to come out from the experience and talk about it. I have seen people in pain and the rush. It was scary. I am deeply saddened and outraged by the recent terror attack in Jammu's Reasi.”

On June 9, terrorists opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra from the Shiv Khori temple. The actor called the violence going on in Jammu and Kashmir “absolutely shameful,” and said that it is disheartening to witness innocent lives being lost and the escalating tensions in the region. He further mentioned: “My heart goes out to all the victims and their families who have been affected by this brutal attack. It is devastating to think that people's lives are being torn apart by such acts of violence. Jammu & Kashmir has always been a land of unparalleled beauty, but these incidents tarnish its reputation and disturb the peace that the region yearns for. Attack in Reasi is yet another reminder that we must stand united against such acts of cowardice and evil.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow
  2. Throwback To PM Modi's Blog On Mulji, Journalist Who Inspired Amir Khan's Son's Now-Halted Movie
  3. Day In Pics: June 15, 2024
  4. Delhi: Protesters Booked For Trying To Enter Union Education Minister's Residence
  5. Recent Terror Incidents Desperate Attempt By Pak Handlers To Keep Shops Running: J-K DGP
Entertainment News
  1. Sara Ali Khan Drops Unseen Pic With 'Kedarnath' Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput On Actor's 4th Death Anniversary
  2. Actress Naqiyah Haji Shares Special Bonding With Dad Ahead Of Father's Day
  3. TV Actor Pankit Thakker Reveals Horrific Experience During Reasi Terror Attack
  4. 'Bhairava Anthem': Prabhas And Diljit Dosanjh Team Up For 'Kalki 2898 AD's First Song
  5. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Hungary Face Switzerland In Euro 2024, Sumit Nagal Gears Up For Perugia Challengers SF
  2. Indian Men's Archery Team Hits Bullseye, Secures Top Seed In Final Olympic Qualifier
  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 2 Guide: Teams, Schedule, Match Days, Venues - All You Need To Know
  4. Former Arsenal, Everton Striker Kevin Campbell Dies Aged 54
  5. Serbia Vs England, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship
World News
  1. Is Taylor Swift Blocking Charli XCX From The Top Spot? See Why People Think So!
  2. Kate Middleton Attends 'Trooping The Colour', First Public Event Since Cancer Diagnosis | All You Need To Know
  3. Peter Pellegrini, A Close Ally Of The Populist Prime Minister, Is Sworn In As Slovakia's President
  4. Emergency Crews Rescue 28 People Trapped On Upside-Down Ride At Oregon Amusement Park
  5. Visit These Historical Places To Experience The True Essence Of Juneteenth
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Hungary Face Switzerland In Euro 2024, Sumit Nagal Gears Up For Perugia Challengers SF
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow