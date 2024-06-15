TV Actor Pankit Thakker Reveals Horrific Experience During Reasi Terror Attack

On June 9, terrorists opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra from the Shiv Khori temple. The actor called the violence going on in Jammu and Kashmir “absolutely shameful,” and said that it is disheartening to witness innocent lives being lost and the escalating tensions in the region. He further mentioned: “My heart goes out to all the victims and their families who have been affected by this brutal attack. It is devastating to think that people's lives are being torn apart by such acts of violence. Jammu & Kashmir has always been a land of unparalleled beauty, but these incidents tarnish its reputation and disturb the peace that the region yearns for. Attack in Reasi is yet another reminder that we must stand united against such acts of cowardice and evil.”