Top 10 Trending Songs Of The Week: ‘Husn’ To ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ To ‘Ve Haaniyaan’

As we enter another week of the year, here’s taking a look at some of the most trending songs that have rocked the nation this week.

Prateek Sur
February 25, 2024

A Still From ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ Photo: Instagram
This week has been filled with some great songs. Whether it’s film music, international music or just indie music, all have got a great response from audiences. ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, ‘Animal’ and ‘Dunki’ are definitely fan favourite and are maintaining their positions on the top of the charts.

Looking at the indie music scene, Anuv Jain continues to create ripples with his new song ‘Husn’. Danny makes a grand entry to the top of the charts. Many others are still ranking high on charts and making fans groover to their mellifluous tunes.

So, without further ado, here’s taking a look at the top 10 most trending songs of the week:

1. ‘Husn’

2. ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ (‘Animal’)

3. ‘Satranga’ (‘Animal’)

4. ‘Akhiyaan Gulaab’ (‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’)

5. ‘O Maahi’ (‘Dunki’)

6. ‘Katchi Sera’ – From “Think Indie”

7. ‘Tu Hai Kahan’

8. ‘Chaleya’ (‘Jawan’)

9. ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Title Song’ (‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’)

10. ‘Ve Haaniyaan’

Which among these has been your most loved song of the week? Share your thoughts with us.

