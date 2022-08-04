Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Tom Gormican Reveals Idea Behind Nicholas Cage's Alternate Existence In His Movie

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 8:34 pm

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage has played a fictionalised version of himself in the action-comedy "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent". The films director Tom Gormican recently revealed what intrigued him to imagine an alternate existence of the Hollywood legend that Cage is.

Sharing the insight, Tom said in a statement, "Nick has become something that transcends being an actor. He's become a cultural figure. As culture gets stranger and stranger and fashion choices get more outlandish, you can trace a direct line back to the patron saint of strangeness, Nicolas Cage. Just seeing his face makes people happy. That's really interesting and made me want to dig in further and find out who he actually is."

The film is headed to the digital medium after it was released in theatres in March this year. Explaining the reason behind casting Nicolas Cage himself, director Tom Gormican said, "We wanted to make clear that we were in no way making fun of Nicolas Cage. The film would be a homage to his body of work, and just as his work spanned so many genres, so would our film."

"The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent", which also stars Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris and Tiffany Haddish, is set to stream on OTT platform Lionsgate Play from August 12.

[With Inputs From IANS]

