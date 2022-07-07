Tiger Shroff's Maternal Grandfather Was A World War II Fighter Pilot, Reveals Mom Ayesha Shroff

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff recently shared that her father Ranjan Dutt fought in World War II which lasted 6 years from 1939 to 1945 triggered by the German invasion of Poland.

Ayesha Shroff took to her social media handles to share rare photos of her father. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, she wrote,

In the black and white photos, Ayesha Shroff's father Ranjan Dutt is seen with his fellow fighter pilots.

Tiger Shroff has earlier spoken about his roots when he appeared on Arbaaz Khan's celebrity talk show 'Pinch'. He had said, "My dad's (Jackie Shroff) dad is Gujarati, and my dad's mom is Turkmenistani, a Mongolian-Chinese, a Muslim. My mom's mom is French, and my mom's dad is Bengali, so I'm a mix of a lot of things, I don't know what that makes me."

In an interview with Rajya Sabha TV, Jackie Shroff mentioned that his mom and her friends used to apply garlic paste on their bodies so that the soldiers would leave them alone thinking they are infected with a contagious disease as garlic paste causes boil on the skin.

[With Inputs from IANS]