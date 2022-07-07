Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Tiger Shroff's Maternal Grandfather Was A World War II Fighter Pilot, Reveals Mom Ayesha Shroff

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff took to her Instagram to share a picture of her father and his friends with fighter planes.

Ayesha Shroff
Ayesha Shroff Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 10:38 am

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff recently shared that her father Ranjan Dutt fought in World War II which lasted 6 years from 1939 to 1945 triggered by the German invasion of Poland.

Ayesha Shroff took to her social media handles to share rare photos of her father. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, she wrote, 

In the black and white photos, Ayesha Shroff's father Ranjan Dutt is seen with his fellow fighter pilots.

Tiger Shroff has earlier spoken about his roots when he appeared on Arbaaz Khan's celebrity talk show 'Pinch'. He had said, "My dad's (Jackie Shroff) dad is Gujarati, and my dad's mom is Turkmenistani, a Mongolian-Chinese, a Muslim. My mom's mom is French, and my mom's dad is Bengali, so I'm a mix of a lot of things, I don't know what that makes me."

In an interview with Rajya Sabha TV, Jackie Shroff mentioned that his mom and her friends used to apply garlic paste on their bodies so that the soldiers would leave them alone thinking they are infected with a contagious disease as garlic paste causes boil on the skin.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tiger Shroff Ayesha Shroff Jackie Shroff Bollywood World War II World War Pilot Fighters
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads