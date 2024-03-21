Tiger Shroff Reveals He Had His First Girlfriend At 25, Varun Dhawan Asks If It Was Kriti Sanon

For those caught unaware, Tiger was once rumoured to be dating Disha Patani, and it is said that the former couple have called it quits. Interestingly, in a recent paparazzo video, Tiger and Disha were seen greeting and hugging each other at an award show held in Mumbai. While they may have separated, they continue to have a friendly bond with each other. Disha also wished Tiger on his birthday, and wrote on social media, “Happy Birthday, Baaghi; may you keep kicking higher and higher.”