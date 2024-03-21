Tiger Shroff Reveals He Had His First Girlfriend At 25, Varun Dhawan Asks If It Was Kriti Sanon

Varun Dhawan often spills out secrets of his friends and colleagues at public events, and he’s done that on the ‘Koffee couch’ as well. At the recently held Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai, Varun tricked Tiger Shroff into talking about his love life.
While Tiger was present there to unveil his upcoming film ‘Baaghi 4’, Varun engaged in a fun banter with him. During their chat, Tiger talked about having his first girlfriend at the age of 25. “You know Varun, I have always been a very shy and introverted kind of a person. I never had a girlfriend till the age of 25 (sic),” the actor told Varun on the stage.
Advertisement
Varun, visibly surprised, reacted by saying, “25! Are you serious?” to which Tiger replied, “Yes, I got my first girlfriend at 25 and it was during the audition for my debut film.” Varun chimed in to bring his ‘Bhediya’ co-star Kriti’s name since she also made her debut alongside Tiger in ‘Heropanti’. “Kriti Sanon?” asked Varun. Tiger then reacted, “Uske baad wali.” While Varun continued to ask Tiger to name his girlfriend, the latter did not share any name.
For those caught unaware, Tiger was once rumoured to be dating Disha Patani, and it is said that the former couple have called it quits. Interestingly, in a recent paparazzo video, Tiger and Disha were seen greeting and hugging each other at an award show held in Mumbai. While they may have separated, they continue to have a friendly bond with each other. Disha also wished Tiger on his birthday, and wrote on social media, “Happy Birthday, Baaghi; may you keep kicking higher and higher.”
Advertisement
Tiger, meanwhile, had shared on ‘Koffee with Karan’ that the two continue to be amazing friends.