Prime Video, on Tuesday announced some interesting slate of upcoming films and series. Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 4' will release on the OTT platform post-theatrical. On Wednesday, Tiger announced 'Baaghi 4' with an action-packed video. Tiger has been part of all three instalments of 'Baaghi'. The action franchise is based on the theme of rebellion against injustice.
The video shared by Tiger shows his journey from 'Baaghi' to 'Baaghi 3'. Confirming the fourth sequel from the franchise, the actor wrote, The franchise closest to my heart, also the most challenging for my heart. (smiling emoji, heart emoji and keep quiet emoji).”