'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Producer Vashu Bhagnani On Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Slump At The Box Office: Not Their Fault

Talking about the actors’ films not doing well, he emphasized that it’s not their fault. Instead, he blamed it on the “timing.” “It’s not the fault of the actors. It’s the timing, how the film has shaped up and whether the film has acceptance – these factors matter more. In the case of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ the title itself is so big. Then, even the actors are big and the same applies to the director. The action is grand and the music is also in sync.”