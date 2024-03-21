'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Producer Vashu Bhagnani On Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Slump At The Box Office: Not Their Fault

Vashu Bhagnani is a name synonymous with giving the film industry huge hits. One of the biggest producers of Bollywood, Vashu Bhagnani has worked with the biggest names in the industry. Now gearing up for the release of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ he has shed light on getting together Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff for the much-anticipated action entertainer.
In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the producer talked about how hard it was to get two big action stars on-board for the project, adding, “it’s not easy to pull off a casting coup of this sort.”
For both the actors, their last few films have underperformed in terms of box office collections. Be it ‘Prithviraj’ or ‘Mission Raniganj,’ Akshay Kumar’s films have not done well. Even for Shroff for that matter, his films haven’t clicked at the box office either.
Keeping that in the backdrop, when the producer was asked if that has put some sort of a pressure on him, he replied that it varies from film to film, calling them both “brilliant actors.” He further went on to say, “Koi fark hi nahi padta. And Shah Rukh Khan se bada koi example nahi hai. Bechare ki 5-7 saalon se ek bhi picture nahi chali thi. (It doesn’t really matter. And take Shah Rukh Khan’s example. None of his films in the past 5-7 years worked well.) And look how he bounced back in 2023. All his three films – ‘Pathaan,’ ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’ – were super-duper hits."
Talking about the actors’ films not doing well, he emphasized that it’s not their fault. Instead, he blamed it on the “timing.” “It’s not the fault of the actors. It’s the timing, how the film has shaped up and whether the film has acceptance – these factors matter more. In the case of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ the title itself is so big. Then, even the actors are big and the same applies to the director. The action is grand and the music is also in sync.”
Apart from the two, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the role of an antagonist. Additionally, it also features Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Ronit Bose Roy in significant roles.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is slated to hit the silver screens on April 11.