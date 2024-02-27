Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to hit the screen on the occasion of Eid, 2024 in April. The teaser has already been unveiled and the actors have also been sharing BTS clips of the movie which has doubled the excitement. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is high on action. On Monday, both Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were in Lucknow where they performed some scary live stunts in front of a huge crowd. As per a report by news agency ANI, the crowd created a ruckus and the situation escalated and became uncontrollable. The crowd started throwing slippers and pelted stones. Police had to resort to lathi charge and the event had to be halted midway for a brief period.