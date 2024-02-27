Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to hit the screen on the occasion of Eid, 2024 in April. The teaser has already been unveiled and the actors have also been sharing BTS clips of the movie which has doubled the excitement. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is high on action. On Monday, both Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were in Lucknow where they performed some scary live stunts in front of a huge crowd. As per a report by news agency ANI, the crowd created a ruckus and the situation escalated and became uncontrollable. The crowd started throwing slippers and pelted stones. Police had to resort to lathi charge and the event had to be halted midway for a brief period.
In a video, Akshay and Tiger addressed the crowd and expressed excitement about visiting Lucknow. Fans flocked to see their favourite stars and soon, it became difficult for the security to control the situation. Several slippers of the crowd were lying here and there on the ground.
Have a look at the videos from the event here.
Amidst the disruption, Tiger Shroff apologized to the fans for making them wait for some time. Addressing the crowd, he said that coming to Lucknow and witnessing the vibrant energy was the most ‘happening moment’ for him so far. He also performed some aerial stunts for his fans at the event.
On Tuesday, taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a video from the event and thanked Lucknow for the electrifying event. He wrote, ''Ek dhamakedaar din ke liye team #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan ki taraf se Lucknow sheher ko bohot bada shukriya!'' and added hashtag, ''BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024''.
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.