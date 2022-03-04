Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Tiger 3 Release Date Announced: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Reunite For The Spy Thriller

In a social media post on Friday, both the stars shared the release date and gave a sneak-peak into the world of the film.

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif in 'Tiger Zinda hai' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 2:36 pm

The spy thriller 'Tiger 3' starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is planned to hit theatres globally on April 21, 2023. The action film, produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), stars Khan and Kaif as Tiger and Zoya, two espionage agents.

"Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen (we all should take care of ourselves).. Tiger3  on 2023 Eid… let’s all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023," Khan, 56, wrote on Twitter.

Kaif, 38, shared the news on her Instagram handle.

The project marks Yash Raj Films’ fourth film release announcement this week, starting with Shah Rukh Khan-led 'Pathaan' (January 25, 2023), 'Prithviraj' starring Akshay Kumar (June 3) and Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' (May 13). 

"Tiger. Ready. To. Roar. Again. In cinemas on Eid 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023," a tweet from YRF read. 

The first movie in the franchise, 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012), directed by Kabir Khan, chronicled the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger (Khan) who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (Kaif) during an investigation.

The Ali Abbas Zafar-helmed sequel, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017), saw Tiger and Zoya go on a mission to save a group of hostages held by a militant terrorist organization in Iraq. The film was said to be inspired from the 2014 abduction of Indian nurses by ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant).

The third installment is directed by Maneesh Sharma, best known for 'Fan' and 'Band Baaja Baaraat'. 

'Tiger 3' will reportedly star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

[With Inputs From PTI]

