In a conversation with film journalist and critic Bhawana Somaaya, Aamir Khan talked about moving to the quaint Tamil Nadu hill station. The conversation dates back to 1994. Khan had talked about leaving films for the good. He talked about how he wanted to start a new life in Coonoor. Somaaya asked him what he would do if he left films. The actor said, “Nothing. Go to Coonoor. Spend time with the family. Start a new life... It's a nice place to live... We've been thinking of buying a home there for quite some time. Call it a dream.”