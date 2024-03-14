Art & Entertainment

Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Aamir Khan Once Wanted To Leave Movies And Start A New Life In Coonoor

In the '90s, Aamir Khan talked about leaving his acting career behind and starting a new life. Read about this trivia here.

Advertisement
Snigdha Nalini
Snigdha Nalini
March 14, 2024
March 14, 2024
       
Instagram
Superstar and producer Aamir Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Aamir Khan is celebrating his birthday today. Also known as Mr Perfectionist, the actor turned 59. He has worked in a plethora of movies and has also appeared in many television shows. With a career that spans years, he has become one of the highest-paid and sought-after actors in Bollywood. But did you know that back in the 90s Khan had spoken about leaving everything behind and starting a new life in Coonoor?

In a conversation with film journalist and critic Bhawana Somaaya, Aamir Khan talked about moving to the quaint Tamil Nadu hill station. The conversation dates back to 1994. Khan had talked about leaving films for the good. He talked about how he wanted to start a new life in Coonoor. Somaaya asked him what he would do if he left films. The actor said, “Nothing. Go to Coonoor. Spend time with the family. Start a new life... It's a nice place to live... We've been thinking of buying a home there for quite some time. Call it a dream.”

Advertisement

Khan was married to Reena Dutta then. He spoke about how moving to Coonoor would make his life different because then he would be able to do things that he is unable to do because he is an actor. He also talked profoundly about how money was not the only important thing for him.

He continued, “Money is important, but it's not the only important factor... there are other things I'd like to do besides films. These things may not bring in that flow of money, but I do them because I want to. They (my family) don't feel deprived. I haven't even once sensed such a feeling from them.”

Advertisement

The actor was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’

Aamir Khan in '3 Idiots', 'Lagaan' - IMDb
Aamir Khan Birthday Special: Rancho In '3 Idiots' To Bhuvan In 'Lagaan', 7 Iconic Roles Portrayed By Mr. Perfectionist

BY Pushpangi Raina

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement