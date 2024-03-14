Aamir Khan is celebrating his birthday today. Also known as Mr Perfectionist, the actor turned 59. He has worked in a plethora of movies and has also appeared in many television shows. With a career that spans years, he has become one of the highest-paid and sought-after actors in Bollywood. But did you know that back in the 90s Khan had spoken about leaving everything behind and starting a new life in Coonoor?
In a conversation with film journalist and critic Bhawana Somaaya, Aamir Khan talked about moving to the quaint Tamil Nadu hill station. The conversation dates back to 1994. Khan had talked about leaving films for the good. He talked about how he wanted to start a new life in Coonoor. Somaaya asked him what he would do if he left films. The actor said, “Nothing. Go to Coonoor. Spend time with the family. Start a new life... It's a nice place to live... We've been thinking of buying a home there for quite some time. Call it a dream.”
Khan was married to Reena Dutta then. He spoke about how moving to Coonoor would make his life different because then he would be able to do things that he is unable to do because he is an actor. He also talked profoundly about how money was not the only important thing for him.
He continued, “Money is important, but it's not the only important factor... there are other things I'd like to do besides films. These things may not bring in that flow of money, but I do them because I want to. They (my family) don't feel deprived. I haven't even once sensed such a feeling from them.”