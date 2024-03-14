‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, helmed by Mansoor Khan and produced by Nasir Hussain, released in 1988, and starred Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. It emerged to be critically and commercially acclaimed, and made Aamir and Juhi into extremely popular stars. The film marked a milestone in Hindi cinema because it was a musical romance film with its soundtrack being equally successful.
As Aamir Khan turns 59 today on March 14, do you know that he and Juhi Chawla distributed the posters of their film to autos and rickshaw pullers themselves? Well, since in the 80s, there were a few modes of film promotion, Aamir and Juhi took the onus upon themselves. They even requested the auto drivers to paste the posters on the back of their autos, and we must say that the film sort of benefited from it, and made record-breaking earnings.
Nonetheless, talking about the film, Aamir had mentioned several times that he did not like his acting in this film, and he could have performed better. Despite that, the onscreen pairing of Aamir and Juhi was loved by everyone.
For those caught unaware, do you also know that during the shooting of the song 'Akele Hain To Kya Gham Hai', Juhi was asked to kiss Aamir, but she refused? Later, based on the script’s demand and the director’s request, she decided to agree.
Aamir was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ (2022) apart from having a cameo appearance in Revathi's ‘Salaam Venky’ (2022), starring Kajol in the lead role. He and Sunny Deol are all set to work together next in ‘Lahore 1947’, which will be helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir.