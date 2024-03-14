As Aamir Khan turns 59 today on March 14, do you know that he and Juhi Chawla distributed the posters of their film to autos and rickshaw pullers themselves? Well, since in the 80s, there were a few modes of film promotion, Aamir and Juhi took the onus upon themselves. They even requested the auto drivers to paste the posters on the back of their autos, and we must say that the film sort of benefited from it, and made record-breaking earnings.