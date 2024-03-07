The trailer has all the ingredients that make you believe that the movie is a perfect rom-com. There’s an adorable meet-cute, a little tension, and a happily ever after. ‘The Idea Of You’ checks all these boxes. While the plot does sound like Wattpad fan fiction, you have to agree that the chemistry between Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine is endearing. They look adorable and you want to root for them. The music is another captivating thing in the trailer and I’m pretty sure the album of this movie will definitely go viral.