If there is one actor who continues to nail the rom-com genre even after delivering numerous iconic romantic comedies, it is Anne Hathaway. The trailer for her upcoming romantic comedy is here and fans are ecstatic. Titled ‘The Idea Of You’, the trailer has already become the talk of the town.
The 2:32 minute-long trailer of ‘The Idea Of You’ revolves around Solene – a 40-year-old single mother (played by Anne Hathaway) and Hayes Campbell – a 24-year-old singer of the band August Moon (played by Nicholas Galitzine). The trailer reveals that they unexpectedly met during Coachella and that started their romance. While Solene turns the prospect of a relationship down owing to their age gap, Hayes continues to pursue her. Eventually, they start dating and the news of their relationship sends shockwaves in the world.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘The Idea Of You’ here.
Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote, “Imagine your mom takes you to see your fave band and then she starts dating the lead singer.” A second fan said, “I can't believe we're gonna get Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine's romantic movie.” A third fan commented, “British actor Nicholas Galitzine just be popping up in so many movies and TV series and I absolutely love that for him.”
The trailer has all the ingredients that make you believe that the movie is a perfect rom-com. There’s an adorable meet-cute, a little tension, and a happily ever after. ‘The Idea Of You’ checks all these boxes. While the plot does sound like Wattpad fan fiction, you have to agree that the chemistry between Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine is endearing. They look adorable and you want to root for them. The music is another captivating thing in the trailer and I’m pretty sure the album of this movie will definitely go viral.
‘The Idea Of You’ also stars Ella Rubin, Perry Mattfeld, Jordan Aaron Hall, Viktor White, and Dakota Adan in key roles. This Michael Showalter directorial is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 2 onwards.