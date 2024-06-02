‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Janhvi Kapoor Tells Kapil Sharma She Is 'Very Happy' With Shikhar Pahariya

As part of the promotional spree for their newly released movie ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao marked their presence at Kapil Sharma’s ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. Not just their professional lives, the two also spoke about their personal lives on the show.
On the show, Kapil was seen teasing Janhvi about her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, and questioned her if she wants to choose a life partner with similar interests or if she is happy with her current boyfriend. “Aap same interest wale life partner ko choose karna pasand karengi ya jis Shikhar par aap hain aap ussi mein khush hai?” Kapil asked. Soon Rajkummar Rao chimed in to say, “Kya lagta hai Janhvi (What do you think)?”
Hearing both Rajkummar and Kapil, Janhvi said that she is very happy in her relationship with Shikhar. “Jis bhi Shikhar par main hoon wahan bahut khush hoon,” Janhvi quipped.
Earlier, during an interview with ETimes, Janhvi talked about her wedding rumours with Shikhar, and had said, “I read something very stupid just recently where they said that I have confirmed some relationship aur meri shadi hone wali hai. People mixed up 2-3 articles saying I am getting married. They are getting me married in a week which I am not okay with (laughs). I want to work at the moment.”
Janhvi and Shikhar, who had broken up earlier, reconciled around Diwali 2022. The actress had previously confirmed how he had been in her life since I was 15-16. “I think my dreams have always been his dreams and his dreams have always been my dreams. We’ve been very close. We’ve been each other’s support system almost as if we’ve raised each other,” she had told Mirchi Plus.
Coming to ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, the film collected Rs 6.85 crore on its day 1. It also stars Rajesh Sharma , Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab among others, and marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and RajKummar, who were earlier seen in 'Roohi' together.